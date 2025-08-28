Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Ari: Thursday, August 28

Meet Ari

Ari A5532343 is a sweet 4-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who has been patiently waiting for his forever home since June. This gentle boy adores cuddles, loves his snackies, and enjoys spending quality time with his people.

Ari is hoping to find a patient, adult-only home where he can feel safe and loved. He would do best with only calm dog companions who match his mellow energy.

Right now, as part of Clear the Shelters, Ari’s adoption fee is waived—the perfect time to welcome this lovable pup into your life!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Like this: Like Loading...