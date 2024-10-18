A cornerstone of the Malibu community is celebrated at the Malibu Farmers Market 25th anniversary

Tastes, treats, music and a petting zoo are just some of the attractions celebrating the silver anniversary

In its 25 years, the Malibu Farmers Market has created a cherished community gathering place. By serving residents and visitors with fresh produce, prepared foods, and a marketplace, the weekly Sunday event has become a cornerstone of Malibu community life. Its silver anniversary was celebrated in spectacular fashion with tasty food, live music, a petting zoo, and more.

The Malibu Farmers Market celebrated its 25th anniversary with on Sunday, Oct. 13, and families enjoyed the petting zoo, fresh produce and artisanal goods. Photo\a by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

There was something for everyone Sunday, starting with delicious foods, flowers, clothing, jewelry, and art. Family-friendly entertainment featured a stilt walker, mini horses, and live performances throughout the day. Malibu’s local firefighters were even on hand to share stories and teach kids about fire safety.

On Sunday, the market pulled out all the stops for its silver anniversary, transforming into a festive and bustling scene. From the moment attendees arrived, they were greeted by the aroma of diverse cuisines, the sights of colorful flowers, handcrafted jewelry, clothing, art, and the sounds of live performances echoing through the venue. The event was a perfect blend of Malibu’s relaxed charm and the festive energy of a major celebration and all, of course, in spectacular weather under sunny skies.

For many, the food is always the star attraction, and Sunday was no different. The market boasted an international array of culinary delights, from farm-fresh produce to prepared meals that catered to every palate. Whether it was freshly baked goods, savory Mediterranean dishes, or vegan options, the market’s food offerings were as diverse as the peoplewho came to enjoy them.

Comedienne Kathy Griffin is a regular.

“I come so often. I love the farmers market. I have two visitors from out of town and I crave certain items that I can only get here and I’m leaving with a bag full of goods,” Griffin said, showing her armload of purchases. Her friends from Orlando, Florida, David Houde and Thomas Murphy, admitted they weren’t typical farmers market shoppers, but Houde commented, “It’s making me a new fan.” Murphy said, “The variety is what amazes me, the wonderful produce, and I’m sitting there eating and there’s gorgeous mountains behind me! Once again, we live in Florida. It’s flat. So, this was exciting.”

Guests enjoy walking down the aisles with vendors selling a variety of flowers, antique collectables and vintage clothing. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Banagiotis Theodoropoulos of Aliki Greek Taverna has been a vendor the entire 25 years.

“We love the market, we love the people here,” he said. “It’s fun for us.” The restaurateur and caterer called his Malibu Farmers Market business an extension of his restaurant near LAX.

Debra Bianco, CEO of the Cornucopia Foundation, and Ingrid Yael Jensen visit the baby goats at the petting zoo that was part of the Malibu Farmers Market 25th anniversary celebration.

Plenty of families were enjoying food and activities for children, including the Bochkarev family of Woodland Hills. It was a first-time visit and while enjoying a fresh pizza lunch, father Vladmir, along with his wife and daughters, said he was definitely returning. “I think we’re going to become regulars,” he said.

The Malibu Farmers Market offers delicious foods, flowers, clothing, jewelry, art and so much more. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

For animal lovers, the event was especially heartwarming. Attendees were able to interact with animals up for adoption. Big Love Animal Rescue brought puppies and older dogs for adoption. The all-volunteer dog rescue that specializes in saving pregnant animals has been a presence at the market for five years. They visit every few months with furry friends looking for forever homes.

A vintage market offered unique finds and handmade treasures for those looking to take home a special souvenir or gift. Guests could also enter raffle drawings for the chance to win prize baskets filled with goods from local vendors.

Market regulars probably know Luis Rincon Jr., who’s been selling sprouted nuts at the venue since 2016. “Our nuts will change your life,” he said. “They changed mine.” The vendor’s specialty nuts are sprouted, easing digestion according to Rincon and some are dusted with pink Himalayan sea salt. Rincon added, “The crowd here is awesome.”

Another devoted vendor, Gabriel Alonzo of Vegan Stops, drives in from his shop in Orange County because, “the people here are wonderful. Everyone who comes by is super nice.” Of the 30 markets his business attends weekly, Alonzo said Malibu is his favorite.

