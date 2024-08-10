A black bear surprises residents of Malibu Knolls and Pepperdine

Authorities advise to never run from a bear and provide other tips

​“By now, you have probably heard about the bear that visited our neighborhood this week. It was up on Harbor Vista and also on Malibu Knolls Road.” City councilperson Steve Uhring said in an email to some of his neighbors on August 8.

It all started when another city councilperson, Bruce Silverstein, who lives in that neighborhood, woke up Monday morning only to realize a bear had visited his property overnight.

“The bear visited our property on Sunday evening/Monday morning. We did not know about it until Monday morning when we woke up and saw the recording from our security camera.” Silverstein said. “We have had multiple visits by bobcats and coyotes, but this was our first bear.”

Soon, several residents chimed in on the evening of August 7, sharing their sightings of the bear – he was on a pool deck and in front of a house near the Malibu Pacific Church, one resident reported.

“I saw two sheriffs and a volunteer sheriff looking around the top of Harbor Vista,” Brian Rapf said. “They apparently saw it run away up a driveway and they have notified Fish and Wildlife along with State Parks.”

On Wednesday evening, August 7, Silverstein shared another sighting. “The bear came back and got inside the property tonight – exciting and frightening at the same time.” He said, adding, “I went outside with my dog and the bear was standing at the top of the driveway looking down at us. It was inside our gate – the bear slowly began to come down the driveway so I ushered my dog into the house without running. Then, I watched it go down the side of our house and disappear into the yard.”

On August 7, at 12:30 a.m. Pepperdine security posted, “Department of Facilities staff spotted what appears to be a black bear in the Terrace Parking lot shortly before 11 pm tonight. The sighting was reported to Public Safety, who contacted the local sheriff’s department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife per University practice for wildlife sightings. Public Safety officers were dispatched to the area, but were unable to locate the animal.”



The black female bear was also seen in Chatsworth. Photo courtesy Tim Daley, California Department of Fish Public Information Officer.

Black bears are exceedingly rare in Malibu as their normal range is farther north, the Pepperdine posting noted.

“There were no reports of damage on this trip by the bear, but we do not want to encourage the bear to make these nightly Pic-a-nick visits a habit. And this is where you come in.” Uhring said in an email to neighbors, providing some very sage advice – echoed by both the Pepperdine posting and local wildlife agencies.

“If you encounter a bear, respect the animal and keep a safe distance. Back away slowly. Let the bear know you are there. DO NOT RUN. Do not make eye contact.” Pepperdine wrote. “Make yourself look bigger and make noise (e.g., yell, clap, use a whistle). Let the bear leave the area on its own. If there are small children or pets present, pick them up immediately. Additionally, do not leave them unattended outside.”

Also sharing more advice, Uhring emphasized, “Do not think about shooting the bear. Firing a gun inside the city will earn you a visit from the sheriff. You can get more info on dealing with wildlife from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at www.Wildlife.ca.gov.”

Elaborating, Uhring stated. “Hopefully, Yogi has returned to his home up in the Santa Monica mountains. If you see him, again let me know and we can arrange to have a biologist come and give us a hand.”

Malibu residents are aware that they live in an urban wildlife interface

“We hope the bear stays safe and does not harm anyone or his pets,” Silverstein said. “We all share this land, which only belongs to us by virtue of artificial laws. The bear has as much right to roam around as we do.”

