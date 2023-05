A 3.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 1.24mi NW of Las Flores, CA.



A 3.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 1.24mi NW of Las Flores, CA. Details: https://t.co/bQLdYRkN8w Map: https://t.co/irUjT6tTUJ — LA QuakeBot (@earthquakesLA) May 8, 2023

Several residents felt the earthquake in Calabasas, Brentwood, the San Fernando Valley and throughout The Santa Monica Mountains.

You feel that? 3.4 magnitude near Malibu. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) May 8, 2023

