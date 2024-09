A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Malibu around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. This comes one week after a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the same area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred three miles from Malibu at a depth of nearly six miles. No injuries or structural damage has been reported.

