Women’s Wellness Event Urges People to Think Pink

Think Pink for Women’s Wellness, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health education and awareness for women and their families. The Irene Dunne Guild, a support group of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation, created Think Pink over 18 years ago as a gathering meant to educate women on important health issues.

The Irene Dunne Guild is celebrating its 36th year as a major support group of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation in Santa Monica. The guild is comprised of over 100 members committed to putting their hearts forward to find innovative ways to fundraise, comfort patients, educate their community, and nurture the mission of providing compassionate care.

The event features breakthrough lectures with notable physicians and speakers. Over the years, topics have included healthy brain aging, addiction, urology, dermatology, and breast health. The event culminates with a wonderful luncheon held in the beautiful dining room of the Upper Bel Air Bay Club overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Boutique shopping is available throughout the event with net proceeds benefitting programs, equipment and services at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

This year’s event is Wednesday, May 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club. Tickets are $175 per person. Think Pink co-chairs are Lorena Craven and Susie DeWeese. For more information, contact Saint John’s Foundation at (310) 829-8424. For more information visit, www.irenedunneguild.org.

