Wings Over Malibu soars with purpose

A night of hope, honor, and urgency for The Emily Shane Foundation

The evening of Thursday, May 29, brought a sense of purpose and urgency to Café Habana as community members gathered for the 10th annual Wings Over Malibu, a signature fundraising event benefiting The Emily Shane Foundation and its SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program. Originally scheduled to take place at Duke’s Malibu, the event was rescheduled and relocated due to the Palisades Fire and a subsequent mudslide that temporarily closed the iconic beachfront restaurant. Café Habana graciously stepped in, offering its open-air space for a night that was both celebratory and sobering.

The well-attended gala honored Malibu City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad for her continued dedication to youth and education. The evening featured performances by harpist Radha Botofasina and Dance Star Malibu, heartfelt speeches, and a lively auction — but through it all was a shared recognition: The Emily Shane Foundation is facing an unprecedented funding crisis.

“We’re deeply grateful to everyone who supported Wings Over Malibu — whether you attended in person or bid in our online silent auction,” said Ellen Shane, founder and executive director of the foundation. “The community’s generosity helps our students transform and soar, just like the butterflies that symbolize our mission.”

The foundation was created in memory of Ellen and Michel Shane’s daughter, Emily, who was tragically killed on Pacific Coast Highway in 2010. A middle schooler who had faced academic challenges, Emily’s story became the heart of a mission to support other students like her. Since its inception, the SEA Program has uplifted hundreds of struggling middle schoolers across the region through one-on-one mentorship and academic support.

In 2024, State Sen. Ben Allen recognized their work when the foundation was named Senate District 24’s Nonprofit of the Year. However, recent natural disasters — including the Palisades Fire — have strained the organization’s resources, threatening the future of its programs.

“The night was a success,” said co-founder Michel Shane. “And yet, if we can’t raise critical funds now, it could be our last. We’ve never faced a situation this dire. It’s not just the SEA Program at stake — it’s the futures of the kids we serve.”

Among the evening’s most touching moments was the presentation of an award to Conrad. Accompanied by her daughter, she was recognized for her tireless work in supporting education and youth empowerment — a moment that underscored the generational impact of community leadership.

Another highlight came when a seventh-grade student named Gabe, joined by his father and mentor Emily, shared his journey with the SEA Program. He spoke movingly about how the foundation helped him build confidence, improve in school, and discover a sense of direction and hope.

Local leaders, families, and education advocates filled the room, including Kevin Keegan, president of the PTSA Executive Board for Malibu Middle and High School; and Karin Al-Hardan, president of the Malibu Education Foundation. Members of the Malibu Chamber of Commerce, the Women’s Leadership Committee, and LA County Sheriff Commander Jennifer Seetoo were also in attendance, underscoring the wide-reaching support for the foundation’smission.

The live auction added energy and enthusiasm to the night, with travel packages to Waikiki, Cancun, and Crete prompting friendly bidding wars. While the proceeds from the evening will help sustain the foundation’s efforts, Ellen and Michel Shane were candid about the pressing need for ongoing support.

“This night was beautiful,” Ellen said. “But if it doesn’t translate into tangible, ongoing support, we risk losing the very lifeline we’ve built for these students.”

Dozens of volunteers and supporters contributed to the event’s success behind the scenes, crafting an elegant and meaningful evening that highlighted the heart of the foundation’s work. The challenges facing the organization extend beyond the night’s festivities — and so does the call to action.

The Emily Shane Foundation is currently seeking new board members, dedicated volunteers, and long-term sponsors. Grant writers, in particular, could play a vital role in helping secure the future of the SEA Program.

“This wasn’t just a gala,” Michel emphasized. “It was a lifeline, a rally cry, and a reminder of what community looks like.”

For more information or to contribute to The Emily Shane Foundation, visit emilyshane.org. As the organization’sfounders made clear, this is more than a fundraiser — it’s a fight for the future.

“We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” said Ellen. “Seeing our community come together with such heart reminds us why we do this work — and gives us hope that, together, we can continue to change lives.”

