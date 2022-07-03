William Joseph Baldau 1927 – 2022

William Joseph Baldau passed away on the afternoon of June 9, 2022. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1927, Bill was the younger of two children of Frederick William Baldau and Charlotte Tkacik Baldau and grew up in Belmont, Massachusetts.

Graduating from Belmont High at 16, he attended MIT for a year before being drafted in 1945; however, he subsequently obtained admission to the United States Coast Guard Academy, where he transferred in 1946. His Class of 1950 was the first to train on the sailing barque “Eagle .”After graduating from the Academy, Bill’s Coast Guard service continued as a navigator on international ice patrols in the North Atlantic, among many assignments.

He married the love of his life, Jane Lent, in 1951. They lived in Massachusetts and then Groton, CT, when Bill was assigned to teach physics at the Academy. In 1956, he left the service and went to work for Douglas Aircraft Company in Santa Monica, California as an aerospace engineer. Bill and Jane settled in Malibu, where they lived for 65 years. After several years at Douglas, Bill joined The Aerospace Corporation, where he remained for the rest of his professional life.

Bill and his family were early parishioners at Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church. He was an active volunteer at OLM, assisting with Mass, leading the Legion of Mary, and working outreach with housebound elderly parishioners as well as with troubled youth. Along with his family, faith, and aerospace career, Bill loved sailing and owned two sloops during his life, the Santa Maria and the Yo Ho Ho. In his retirement, Bill became an avid golfer, attended daily Mass, traveled, and enjoyed his home and community with Jane, his wife of nearly 70 years. Bill’s steadfast spirit, quick smile, and helping hand will be missed by family and friends.

Bill was pre-deceased by Jane and is survived by his children Mary Lowe (Robert Erbe) of Santa Monica, California, Margy Grosswendt (Hub) of Kailua, Hawaii, and Ted Baldau of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; grandchildren Sara Leo (Vince), Will Grosswendt (Keri Barnett-Howell) and Piper Grosswendt; great-granddaughter Lily Munro; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family thanks Beverly Gleason and Sandy Hollins for their unwavering love and support over many years. The family also wishes to thank Bill’s caregivers, Miguel and Susan, as well as geriatric care manager Jennifer Voorlas and the staff at Atria Park of Pacific Palisades.

A joint memorial service for Bill and Jane will be held at Our Lady of Malibu this fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Bill’s memory to Our Lady of Malibu Church or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Semper Paratus!!

