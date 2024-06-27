Will Rogers State Park celebrates 80 years

Wife of iconic humorist deeded beautiful grounds in Pacific Palisades to the state in 1944

One of the most enduring figures of the 1930s was the iconic Will Rogers, who famously never met a man he didn’tlike. With part Cherokee ancestry, the Oklahoman took Hollywood by storm in the early 20th century, starring in silent films, and then talkies. The trick roper, vaudevillian, and humorist was the toast of Broadway in the “Ziegfeld Follies.”

Rogers became a syndicated columnist and radio personality known for his humor and musings about politics. He was known for his phrase, “All I know is what I read in the papers.” He was, in a word, beloved. This celebrated figure called his Pacific Palisades ranch home until his untimely death in 1935. Ironically, he and a friend, aviator Wiley Post, were doing what Rogers loved to do, fly in an airplane, when it crashed, killing them both. World leaders, kings, and presidents mourned his passing.

In celebration of the historic park and to raise money benefitting the Will Rogers Ranch Foundation and Will Rogers Polo Club, the Sips and Saddles Roséwine tasting and Tournament of Rose Polo Match event was held at the historic field with 600 attendees. Photos courtesy SPF Studios.

In 1944, Rogers’ widow Betty deeded 186 acres of their Palisades ranch to the state as a legacy to Will, his amazinglife, and global popularity.

June 8 marked the 80th anniversary of the deed establishing Will Rogers State Historic Park. The pastoral acreage, not far from Malibu, has blossomed as an urban oasis for hikers, picnickers, history buffs, and polo fans. The ranch house, stables, and grounds were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971.

Ladies dressed to the nines wearing Kentucky Derby-worthy sunhats and gents fashionably dressed sipped wine while watching three polo matches in tribute to Rogers’ beloved sport. Guests at the elegant event delighted watching the 24 polo players atop their ponies for matches on the site’s expansive field.

Kathy Knoll, event manager of the inaugural Sips and Saddles explained, “the event is for wine lovers, those who love the outdoors, and the community.” Area restaurants represented at the event included some favorites from the Pacific Palisades and Gladstones Malibu, a welcome surprise to many who mistakenly didn’t realize the family favoriteseafood establishment was saved from closure. More than 30 wineries from California to France were represented, showcasing their finest rosé wines. “We’re bringing the Hamptons to Los Angeles,” said Knoll.

One group of five friends from Pasadena said they were impressed by the inaugural Sips and Saddles event. “We weren’t sure what to expect,” said Carolyn Prater, helping to celebrate a friend’s birthday, “but everything is beyond our expectation.” Another friend in the group, Sarah Javaheri added, “It’s great people watching too.”

Events like Sips and Saddles help fund the Will Rogers Ranch Foundation and the bucolic grounds of the expansive property that’s open to the public. Bill Hamm, the park’s educator and historian, commented, “This is an auspicious day because today is our 80th birthday. In 1944, Will’s widow Betty donated this as a park. It’s gorgeous and has the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles.”

The park’s mission is to keep the acreage as when Roger’s family lived on the property, so there are no swing sets or basketball courts. You will find a polo field, picnicking, and a 2.2-mile hiking trail, “Will’s old horse riding trail. A half-hour up and a half-hour down,” according to Hamm, who added it was “listed by the LA Times as one of the best hikes to take your mom on for Mother’s Day without killing her because it’s switchbacks, not straight up.”

The gem of the property is the historic Will Rogers house. The home where Rogers and his family lived is open for free tours “to teach the memory of who Will and the family were to generations who have never heard of him before.” Tours are available Thursdays through Sundays.

“I’m a huge fan of Will and Betty Rogers,” Hamm stated. “Will was a philanthropist who cared about other people. Not just nationally, but internationally. He did a variety show to benefit victims of a 1927 flood in New Orleans. He did the same after an earthquake in Nicaragua. He was very kind and caring. It goes back to the Cherokee philosophy, ‘Take only what you need and share the rest with the tribe.’ He truly believed that. It’s an important message today. We need more people like Will Rogers in the world.”

On Sunday, Aug. 11, there will be another park celebration honoring veterans and Betty Rogers.

