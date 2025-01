Samuele Bassett and Shannon McKee were married at Wolfe Canyon Ranch on Friday, December 13th. Sammy is the son of Lucinda and the late David Bassett. Shannon is 4th generation Malibuite, the granddaughter of Bill and Barbara McKee, and the daughter of Maureen McKee. Sammy and Shannon both attended Malibu High School and reconnected 10 years later. Mr. and Mrs. currently reside in Texas with their two dogs.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...