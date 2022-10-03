Waves women’s tennis finishes atop Battle of the Bay

The Pepperdine Waves women’s tennis team picked up a pair of titles last weekend.

Waves tennis players won the singles and doubles titles at the Battle of the Bay at the California Tennis Club in San Francisco for the second consecutive season on Sept. 25.

Junior Janice Tjen won the singles title, while Tjen and sophomore Savannah Broadus won the doubles title.

Tjen, ranked 44th nationally in college tennis, downed 79th-ranked Dasha Vidmanova of Georgia 6-3, 6-4 to claim the singles championship. The title win concluded four days of play in which Tjen downed four other opponents in order to vie for the championship. She did not lose a set on her way to the title.

Broadus and Tjen, ranked sixth as a pair, defeated Vidmanova and her teammate Guillermina Grant 8-2 to win the doubles final. The Waves twosome defeated three other pairs in the tournament before the championship match. Broadus and Tjen only dropped 15 games in their four matches.

Broadus won the singles title at the 2021 Battle of the Bay and snagged the doubles crown with former teammate Anastasia Iamachkine.

In this year’s event, Broadus, ranked 49th, won her first three singles matches before losing in the semifinals. Her teammate, graduate student Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, ranked 36th, advanced to the quarterfinals.

Pepperdine finished the event with a cumulative 14-2 record in singles and doubles play.

The team will next play in the Oct. 3-9 ITA All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina.

