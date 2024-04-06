Waves women’s tennis continues victory streak over Loyola Marymount

Pepperdine has now beat LMU 24 straight times, including sweeps in last four matches

The Pepperdine Waves women’s tennis team won its first West Coast Conference contest of the season in dominating fashion.

The Waves, ranked seventh in national rankings, downed rival Loyola Marymount University 7-0 on March 1 at Pepperdine’s Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. It was Pepperdine’s 24th straight win over LMU.

Pepperdine’s Lisa Zaar, a graduate student, and Jasmine Conway, a freshman, beat LMU’s Anna Paradisi and Romane Loungeville 6-1 in doubles play. Also, the Waves tandem of junior Savannah Broadus and senior Janice Tjen, the third-ranked doubles team nationally, defeated Carlota Molina and Isabell Tcherkes-Zade 6-2.

In singles play, graduate student Anna Campana, ranked 120th in singles, beat Fiona Arrese 6-4, 6-0. Tjen, rated 102nd, defeated Loungeville 6-1, 6-0. Broadus, ranked eighth, knocked off Tcherkes-Zade 6-0, 6-0.

The Waves’ 13th-ranked Zaar beat Molina 6-1, 5-7 (10-7), and Conway downed Kim-Mchaela Zahraj 6-2, 6-4. Freshman Vivian Yang staged a comeback to beat Anastasia Bozova 5-7, 6-2, (10-5) Yang and senior Nikki Redelijki’s doubles match against Stef Rogozinska-Dzik and Fiona Arrese was unfinished.

Pepperdine has now defeated LMU by a sweep in four straight matchups. The Waves haven’t lost LMU since the early 2000s.

Pepperdine has a 7-2 record. They are on a winning streak, which includes victories over California, USC, Auburn, and Florida. The Waves play Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday and Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sunday. They host California on March 17.

