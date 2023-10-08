Waves women’s golf leads Colorado tournament from first to last hole

Pepperdine places four golfers in the top 15 of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic

The Pepperdine women’s golf team seized its second tournament championship straight last week.

The Waves, the ninth-ranked squad in the nation, outlasted 16 other teams to win the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colorado, on Sept. 27. They led the three-round tournament from the first to the last round.

The Waves opened their fall schedule by winning the Dick McGuire Invitational the second week of September.

Pepperdine head coach Laurie Gibbs said she and assistant coach Kacey Dalpes are proud of the group.

“Great start to the season with two good wins,” she said. “We have some things to work on the next couple of weeks and look forward to some good practices.”

Three Waves finished in the top 10 of the event, and and another placed in the top 15. Nearly, 90 golfers competed.

Senior Kaleiya Romero placed third overall. She finished the three-day invitational with a score of 214 (73-70-71). Romero had nine birdies overall, including four in the last round. She had an eagle on the 15th hole of the second round.

Junior Lauren Gomez’s score of 216 (73-71-72) placed her sixth. Gomez had four birdies in the final round and finished with an invitational-best 13 birdies.

Lion Higo, a senior, tied for ninth with a three-round score of 217 (69-74-74). Higo hit an eagle and 11 birdies, including four in the last round. She went bogeyless on the last five holes.

Sophomore Jeneath Wong tied for 12th with a score of 218 (70-74-74). Wong hit eight birdies, including four in the last rounds.

KaYee Kwok, a junior tied for 32nd with a score of 226 (77-73-76). She had seven birdies and an eagle.

Freshman Helen Chu played in the spectacle as an individual. She tied for 27th with a score of 225 (74-79-72) and had five birdies.

The Waves finished with a team score of 864 (285-288-291) at the par-72 Fazio Course at the Red Sky Golf Club. The second-place finisher, New Mexico State, finished 10 strokes behind Pepperdine. Kennesaw State placed third; Boise State was fourth; and Mercer University was fifth.

Pepperdine was the only team to not shoot over par. The Waves have now finished first in the Golfweek Red Sky Classic six times.

Pepperdine will conclude its fall schedule with the Oct. 15-17 Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

“We are all excited for our trip to Nashville, Tennessee and over to Knoxville for the Mercedes-Benz tournament coming up,” Gibbs said.

