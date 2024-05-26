Waves women’s golf concludes season in NCAA Championships

Pepperdine misses the cut by four strokes; Lauren Gomez is top Wave, finishing 41st in the field

The Pepperdine Waves women’s golf team fell four strokes short of continuing their season on May 19.

The squad was one of 15 teams that missed the cut at the NCAA Division I Championships on the Omni La Costa North Course in Carlsbad. Pepperdine finished the event with a score of 893 (291-299-303).

Lauren Gomez, a junior, shot even par in the second and third rounds of the tournament and finished 41st. She was top finishing Wave. Gomez scored 221 (72-77-72) and led Pepperdine with 10 birdies.

Pepperdine’s Kaleiya Romero, a senior, and Yingzhi Zhu, a sophomore, tied for 71st. Romero scored 225 (74-78-73) and Zhu scored 225 (72-73-80). Romero had seven birdies in the tournament, while Zhu had eight.

Senior Lion Higo scored 227 (73-76-78) and tied for 86th. In the last round, she shot par on the last eight bogeyless holes. She tied for fourth in the field in par scoring. She shot for par on 40 of 54 holes.

Jeneath Wong, a sophomore, placed 140th with a score of 237 (78-73-86).

Pepperdine won the West Coast Conference Championships in April and placed fifth in the NCAA East Lansing Regional earlier this month to advance to the championships.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...