Waves basketball’s Cooper wins Freshman of the Week

Son of Lakers legend Michael Cooper is the first Pepperdine player to win a WCC weekly award this season

Pepperdine Waves men’s basketball player Nils Cooper was named the West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week on Dec. 11.

The guard won the weekly honor two days after scoring eight points in the Waves’ 68-62 victory over UC San Diego. Cooper, from Los Angeles, rang up six points in Pepperdine’s 60-55 loss to Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 6.

The first-year Waves player appeared in both contests off the bench. Cooper snagged seven rebounds and had one steal against Cal State Fullerton in 26 minutes of action.

Cooper had two assists, two steals, one block, and one assist against UC San Diego.

Cooper had one rebound in four minutes of playing time in Pepperdine’s 85-63 loss to Louisville on Dec. 17.

He scored a season-high 10 points with five rebounds and three blocks in the Waves’ 91-66 loss to Colorado on Dec. 3. Cooper is averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds a game.

Cooper is the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper. He is the first Pepperdine player to win a WCC weekly award this season.

The Waves enter their Thursday home game against William & Mary with a 5-8 record. The squad hosts Westcliff on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. and plays at Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., on Jan. 4.

