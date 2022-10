Volunteers are needed for the Animal Rescue – Tricks n’ Tails at The Malibu Farmers Market. Costume booths, kissing booths, photo booths and Halloween giveaways on Sunday, Oct. 30. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dress up your furry friend and stop by to support other animals and help them find their furever homes. For further info, direct message @malibufarmersmarket

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...