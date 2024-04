Get your hands dirty and feel good doing your part! This event held every second Wednesday of the month is to remove invasive plant species by hand-pulling. Bring gardening gloves, water, a hat, and sunscreen! Parking available at Point Dume Entrance (Limited two-hour free parking), Westward Beach County Parking Lot (hourly rate), and Westward Beach Road (free). To sign up visit, https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0E49A9AD2FAB9-monthly1?useFullSite=true#/

Previous coverage:

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...