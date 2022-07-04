Vintage Grocers, Trancas Country Market celebrate Summer Solstice

On Thursday June 30, Vintage Grocers and Trancas Country Market celebrated the Summer Solstice, marking the first day of summer, by holding a major event that was free and open to the public with dozens of outdoor booths and pop-up shops, speakers, food, wine, music, and even a fashion show.

“It was spectacular! We had a panel of speakers, celebrities included, in which women spoke about tips for success and overcoming adversity, expansion in life and business, and how to plan and build for the future,” Vintage Market store director Christy OBryan wrote. “We included a beauty tutorial and booth, many vendor tables to shop on the big green lawn, a photo booth for fun pictures, and a fashion show. Vintage Grocers provided charcuterie boards, and a wine tasting was provided by Dry Farm Wines in the VIP room. It was a great opportunity to network, to shop the existing Trancas Center shops, and bring new customers to the center that may never have come to this side of Malibu.”

OBryan said the idea for the event started when she was introduced to Meghan Fialkoff and Meagan Ayres, the heads of the Modern Day Wife website, by Marc Appelbaum of Rosenthal Wines in Malibu.

“He had worked with them before and thought it would be a good fit, as I was looking to do something different here at the Trancas center,” she wrote. “Many of the businesses here are women-owned and I thought about how fun, positive and empowering this would make everyone feel. After I got the go- ahead, I signed the contract with Modern Day Wife in December 2019, and we began planning.”

Modern Day Wife specializes in “creating spaces for women” in all stages of life, helping them to connect and find information about career, family, and social life; according to the website. The invite said the Trancas event was their “twist on a glamorous outdoor picnic.”

After obtaining legal counsel and permits to make it all happen, Modern Day Wife made the contacts and Trancas Country Market shopping center provided “the beautiful space” for the event.

“After many Zoom calls, emails, and property walks, it all came together,” OBryan explained.

The event lasted from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. and nearly 300 people attended — almost all wearing white.

The event was organized by Modern Day Wife, LA Style Magazine, Vintage Grocers, Aherns & Collins Real Estate Team and Hollywood Photo Booth.

These images were taken for The Modern Day Wife event in Malibu, CA. Photo © {photo}. These images were taken for The Modern Day Wife event in Malibu, CA. Photo © {photo}. Photo courtesy.

