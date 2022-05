According to Highway Patrol, the crash involving a vehicle and motorist happened around 4:19 p.m. on PCH north of Mulholland Highway, near Leo Carrillo State Beach.

According to CBS Los Angeles, CHP officer Stephan Brandt said the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Around 4:37 p.m. the Malibu Public Safety released an alert of the closure of all PCH lanes due to the collision.

Article will be updated as more information becomes available.

All lanes of PCH closed at Leo Carrillo – due to vehicle vs motorcycle collision. https://t.co/oKUQBZg7Kb — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuEOC) May 14, 2022

