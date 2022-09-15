HomeNewsBreaking News
US confirms first monkeypox death

Judy Abel
Judy Abel
Photo courtesy nbclosangeles.

The first U.S. confirmed death from monkeypox has occurred in Los Angeles County. Health officials report the resident who died was severely immunocompromised and was hospitalized at the time of death this week. There have been six deaths attributed to the infectious disease globally. A recent death in Texas has not been officially confirmed. In that fatality the victim did have monkeypox but also other health issues that that may have caused death. Health officials remind that the very serious disease also now referred to as MPX is transmitted by skin to skin contact with an infected person or through bodily fluids. The virus causes painful blisters or pox, fever, headaches, and respiratory symptoms. Once infected isolation is recommended. So far 58,000 cases have been reported around the world.  

Previous articleCity Council candidate Ryan Embree tried to explain $18,000 judgement
