As of 10:00 p.m. Kanan Dume Rd has reopened. LA County Road Maintenance crews cleared the rock and debris from the road shoulder. Motorists are urged to drive safely and with caution in work zones.

Kanan Dume Rd has reopened. LA County Road Maintenance crews working hard to clear rock and debris from road shoulder. #LARain

Drive safe and with caution in work zones. #DriveSafe ⚠️ https://t.co/ld9SbX2GjP — LA Co Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) January 15, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...