Unprecedented domoic acid outbreak harms sea lions along Malibu beaches

“We are in the middle of what appears to be a sudden, extreme event involving domoic acid harming sea lions along the Malibu Coast,” Heather Henderson, marine program manager with the California Wildlife Center said. Domoic acid is a neurotoxin produced by harmful algae blooms that accumulates in the food chain and can poison California sea lions, causing some to suffer neurological symptoms, including having seizures and being disoriented, Henderson explained.

“We are conducting studies to confirm that the sea lions are reacting to domoic acid — we believe that is what is happening because the animals are exhibiting behaviors mimicking what we usually see when they have ingested this toxin,” she said.

“Sadly, some sea lions we are finding along Malibu beaches are deceased,” Henderson stated. “People should know that such domoic acid events do happen along our coast. However, they are not usually in February — they are usually in spring or summer. Further, except for the algae bloom in the middle of the summer of 2023, which was the most harmful bloom in 25 years and went on for a full six weeks, such occurrences are not usually as intense as that we are currently experiencing in Malibu.”

When The Malibu Times caught up with Henderson on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 23, she and her team had endured a very long day.

“The domoic acid event began on Wednesday, Feb. 19 when we were called about one sea lion, then we had another call about a sea lion in distress the next day,” she said. “Then, the floodgates opened on Friday and we had eyes on eight suffering sea lions, two of whom were deceased.”

Over the weekend, the California Wildlife Center picked up an additional 15 sea lions, she added.

“We triage each animal and give medicine to those suffering neurological effects and seizures and provide antibiotics and nutrition as needed,” Henderson said.

California sea lions are sentinels of ocean health

“California sea lions and humans share our ocean waters and it is therefore very important that we identify what’sbothering their health. Essentially, they are sentinels of ocean health,” Henderson said. “They are the canary in the coal mine and by our understanding of the effects of toxins in the ocean on sea lions, scientists can correlate such concerns with human health.”

Therefore, she added, “we in the scientific community are involving a broad spectrum of scientists to work together and evaluate the larger environmental health in the ocean.”

When asked whether the neurotoxins currently affecting the sea lions along Malibu coast could be attributable to the debris flow into the ocean of rain and most after the Palisades Fire, Henderson stated, “We observe quite regularly a correlation between heavy coastal rains and runoffs into the ocean and intensity in algal blooms and therefore it is reasonable to be concerned that this intense algae growth may be connected to the runoff of chemicals from houses and cars burning as those are chemicals that are usually not in our ocean environment here in Malibu.” More research needs to be conducted to further explore that possible causal nexus, she added.

What to do when one sees a sea lion suffering from seizures or disoriented

“People need to understand that even if a sea lion looks docile, when they are experiencing demonic acid side effectsthey are often very confused and if a person approaches them, they can be very aggressive,” Henderson explained.“Please never try to put the animal back into the ocean, pour water on it, or approach it. Rather, call the California Wildlife Center at (310) 924-7256 and provide details about where the animal is located and your observations. We will go out and evaluate their situation and, if needed, evacuate them so we can treat them at the center.”

How else can readers help the sea lions

The California Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization and the public can help us by donating money to the center which will help the team carry on its mission and fund staff, vehicle and operating costs. Those who are interested in volunteering on a long-term basis can explore submitting an application on the center’s website, cawildlife.org.

