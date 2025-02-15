Two earthquakes shake Malibu overnight and early Saturday

Malibu cannot catch a break—two earthquakes rattled the area between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The first temblor struck at 11:44 p.m. Friday, registering a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale. It was centered approximately seven miles northwest of Malibu at a depth of about nine miles.

A second quake followed at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, with a recorded magnitude of 3.5. The USGS reported its epicenter 6.8 miles northwest of Malibu.

Despite being felt throughout the area, there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

“Rest assured that our deputies are conducting critical facilities checks throughout the region to ensure the safety of our communities,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station stated on social media early Saturday.”We have not received any reports of any injuries or structural damage at this time but will continue to monitor the situation.”

Authorities continue to assess the area, but residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any concerns.

According to the @USGS, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred late last night at approximately 11:44 p.m. just northwest of Malibu, did you feel it? @LHSLASD did!



Rest assured that our deputies are conducting critical facilities checks throughout the region to ensure the safety… pic.twitter.com/pr2bLIQWlT — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 15, 2025

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...