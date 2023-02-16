Two car crash near Corral Canyon Drive; sends one vehicle off cliff

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a vehicle incident Wednesday night involving two vehicles on 25800 block of West Pacific Coast Highway near Corral Canyon Drive. Authorities said the two-car crash sent one of the vehicles off PCH and over a cliffside, leaving the car completely destroyed. The vehicle landed on the beachfront area near Lifeguard Station 3.

All three passengers were trapped and required extrication, according to KTLA. Two victims were taken to Pepperdine University and then airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The third victim was transported by ambulance, authorities said.

It’s unclear what initially caused the violent crash. The victims’ conditions were not yet released. This is an ongoing investigation.

