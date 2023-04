Update: All lanes on PCH near Las Flores have reopened following closure.

UPDATE – All lanes of PCH are now open following a closure today at PCH and Las Flores Cyn Rd https://t.co/0EkTv2Vtdj — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) April 13, 2023

All westbound lanes of PCH are closed at Las Flores Canyon Road due to a traffic collision. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. according to a local resident Fireball Tim Lawrence. LA County Fire Department are on scene.

LA County Fire Department on scene. Photo by Fireball Tim Lawrence.

All westbound lanes of PCH are closed at Las Flores Cyn Rd in Malibu due to a traffic collision. https://t.co/4ntJWvbll0 — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuEOC) April 13, 2023

