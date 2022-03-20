Traffic Advisory: One lane of PCH closed in each direction, Guernsey to Trancas Canyon

Starting March 21, Caltrans will begin construction on the replacement of Trancas Creek Bridge on PCH east of Trancas Canyon Road in Malibu. The project will require intermittent lane closures (one lane in each direction) from Guernsey Avenue to Trancas Canyon Road starting the week of March 21, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for removal of the concrete median island. Night work will also be performed 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Sunday through Wednesday.

The preliminary work involves fiber optic line relocation work by a contractor for Frontier Communications, requiring clearing vegetation from the shoulders, hauling away material, and periodic service outages, with work expected to be completed by the end of March.

Caltrans has placed “No Parking” signs between Guernsey Avenue and Trancas Canyon Road, in effect for the duration of the project.

Caltrans is proposing to replace the existing 96-year old, 85-foot wide, 90-foot long concrete bridge, which was constructed in 1927 to span Trancas Creek on PCH in Malibu, with a new concrete bridge, which will be 105 feet wide by 240 feet long. The new bridge will provide two 12-foot traffic lanes, bike lanes, separate pedestrian lanes and 10-foot shoulders in each direction. Northbound and southbound traffic will be separated by a six-foot striped median. Completion is scheduled for summer of 2024.

For more background information on the project, visit the City’s webpage at https://www.malibucity.org/448/Outside-Agency-Projects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...