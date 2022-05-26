HomeNewsBreaking News
Traffic advisory: Eastbound lane of PCH closed at Escondido due to collision

Eastbound lane of PCH closed at Escondido due to vehicle vs motorcycle collision around 7:34 a.m. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously due to heavy fog. 

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

