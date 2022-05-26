Traffic advisory: Eastbound lane of PCH closed at Escondido due to collision

Eastbound lane of PCH closed at Escondido due to vehicle vs motorcycle collision around 7:34 a.m. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously due to heavy fog.
