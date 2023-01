The right shoulder of southbound State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) south of Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed due to slope damage. Motorists are urged to drive safely and with caution in work zones. Follow @CaltransDist7 for updates.

Malibu: The right shoulder of southbound State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) south of Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed due to slope damage. Please #BeWorkZoneAlert. #PCH #Malibu pic.twitter.com/oJdFbC1fZP — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 15, 2023

