Topanga Canyon closures may extend into summer due to severe damage

Residents and commuters may have to wait months before Topanga Canyon Boulevard fully reopens, as Caltrans officials reveal the extent of the damage caused by recent storms.

According to Caltrans spokeswoman Lauren Wonder, the lower two miles of the roadway are in poor condition, but the situation worsens significantly beyond that point.

“We have about nine different places where there are slides and three different locations that require retaining walls,” Wonder said. “Our goal over the next two and a half to three months is to clear the slides and restore two-way traffic control up to the point where the road has actually slipped out.”

The most severe damage begins approximately two miles north of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), where sections of the roadway have been significantly compromised. “The guardrail is exposed, water is flowing beneath the road, and we need to build those retaining walls to provide support,” Wonder explained. “We aim to establish one-way traffic control through that section within the next few months to allow limited passage.”

Caltrans has managed to create a rough one-lane road through the worst-hit area. Essential travel is being prioritized, with school buses receiving escorted access to ensure Topanga Canyon students can reach Paul Revere Middle School and the temporary Palisades High School campus.

As repair efforts continue, officials urge residents and commuters to remain patient and follow traffic advisories. While crews are working as quickly as possible, Topanga Canyon Boulevard may not see full restoration until summer. Caltrans will provide updates as work progresses.

Southern California Edison has also begun the process of undergrounding utility lines (youtu.be/-f9eNIdb3QI). The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works will be re-routing a water main connection that was exposed when the road washed away.

