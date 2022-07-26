HomeMalibu LifeLife and Arts
Tiny Porch Concerts

Photos by Anthony McDemas.

Music lovers from near and far filled the Peter Strauss Ranch in Agoura Hills for the Tiny Porch Concert’s Summer Concert Series located in the heart of the Santa Monica Mountains. 

The evening’s opening act was Victoria Bailey, who is a talented songwriter, followed by Rachel Baiman Band. Rachel lives in Nashville and plays guitar, banjo, and fiddle; it was said that she was a bit of a comic between her well-crafted songs. 

The event’s major sponsors were AMA Waterways and Cornell Tasting.  

This was the second show in the 2022 series that reopened after they rebuilt the stage featuring a historic rock amphitheater under the oaks and eucalyptus next to small seasonal Lake Enchanto. 

For more information on the Summer Concert Series visit tinyporchconcerts.com. 

