Third Space hosts Valentine’s Day Sip & Shop event

Event provides opportunity for designer artists to bring in funds for the BGCM with their vintage luxury goods

Third Space in Malibu celebrated Valentine’s Day last week by welcoming the community to a “Sip & Shop” event by offering vintage luxury handbags, home goods, apparel, and more.

Guests enjoyed complimentary champagne, sweet treats, and an evening exploring for the perfect gift for their valentines.

Guests were able to purchase vintage luxury goods at the event. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

The event was also kid-friendly, offering a “DIY” Valentine’s Day card-making station.

Yvonne Busch helped organize the event and said the funds raised go back to the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

“We’re trying to raise as many funds as possible through selling beautiful items where people can get something beautiful for themselves but also do good,” Busch said. “In this case everything goes back to the BGCM so it’s amazing.”

Some of the items sold were by designers such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Hermes.

“We hope this will bring the community together, and if they need something nice, they come here first because it’s doing good, you get some nice items, and you support the youth makers,” Busch said. “Many of the youth makers that sell their products here are from high school, alumni, Pepperdine students that sell their products here, and we’re the only space for them, so it’s very interesting for them as well.”

Malibu local Emma Trask’s up-cycled vintage collection was one of the main items on display at the event. Trask founded and designed her modern luxury collection of curated and upcycled vintage one-of-a-kind pieces.

Malibu local Emma Trask’s upcycled vintage collection was featured at Third Space’s Valentine’s Day Sip & Shop event on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

“I have this collection that can showcase what you can do with upcycling, and people can send me their pieces from their closet, and I can give them a new life,” Trask said. “It is a little bohemian chic, I do a lot of different collections. I like color, I’m really drawn to different color yarn and what they can bring to the actual piece.”

Trask said Third Space is a great opportunity to offer a place for artists to display their work.

“This really represents Malibu; there’s a lot of great artists here, and I love that they’re showcasing it for the kids and Malibu BGCM does great work for the kids,” Trask said. “I think it’s great, it’s bringing people together, really expressing creativity, and individualism, I was really honored that they asked me to come in to showcase.”

Trask said she loves that it’s a space for everyone.

“It’s kind of nice to be something for everyone,” Trask said. “I’m sure they’re going to do many more; they’re doing a great job.”

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Chief Executive Officer Kasey Earnest said the event was an opportunity for the community to purchase high-end second-hand items for Valentine’s Day, but also do good by helping fund the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

“We’re here giving people an opportunity to be back in the store, learning about our social entrepreneurs as well as our local artists and innovators,” Earnest said. “We’re also trying to see what the community wants to come and shop for, we want to be a little bit out of the box and source things you can’t find in a typical store in Malibu but also represent the artist community, so we wanted to bring some higher end items, to see if that’s some interest, but we’re really trying to figure out, ‘what does our community want to purchase.’ So we’re going to keep turning the store over to different concepts and themes, and hopefully every time you come back, it’ll be something different.”

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Chief Executive Officer Kasey Earnest and her daughter are shown at the Third Space Valentines Day event. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

Third Space offers workshops, programs and experiences such as Parent and Me Music Class with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Little ones will shake, drum, sing, and dance during this 45-minute Parent and Me music class. The next class is on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

