They come for the cars and stay for the friends

Woodie Parade delights participants and onlookers, even in the aftermath of the Franklin Fire

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the holidays with this amazing collection of beautiful cars in sunny Malibu today!” Jane Seymour exclaimed as she surveyed the wide array of wood-clad vintage station wagons, more commonly referred to as “woodies,” in the Paradise Cove parking lot on Dec. 15.

Pausing to reflect, she added, with a tone of sincere relief, “Although our houses in Malibu were very close to the Franklin Fire, we were very fortunate and did not lose our homes. So, life goes on as we celebrate the season and we are very grateful to be able to have the Woodie Parade this year.”

For the 21st year, an entourage of intriguing woodies — an iconic emblem of Malibu and its surf culture — joyously paraded down Pacific Coast Highway, all decked out with Christmas and Hanukkah decorations, delighting passersby who honked in appreciation as they passed the slow-moving, yet still operating, collectible cars.

“It’s such a festive occasion — it’s our 21st annual Woodie Parade!” exclaimed Cheryl Truttman, president of the Santa Barbara Woodie Club as she sat beside her daily’s 1951 Ford Woodie.

Rick White wholeheartedly agreed. Standing next to his 1950 Ford, he shared, “It’s our 21st time to participate — we’ve been here since it started.”

The Malibu Times asked White why he loves the Woodie Parade so much.

“That’s simple The Malibu Times we come for the cars but stay for the friends,” he responded. “We are all very grateful to John Zambetti, who organizes the event every year — he’s wonderful — he’s a rock star in doing this in addition to of course, really being a rock star with his wonderful band, the Malibooz.”

The cavalcade of vehicles followed their traditional path, but this year, as they drove through the wildfire-scarred Serra Retreat, they paused for a while to hug the firemen who were still providing boots on the ground to battle hot spots and knock down any remaining embers.

“We are so very grateful to have our parade this year,” said Shannon Magid, whose 1946 Ford Woodie joined in the carcade “It was wonderful to stop in Serra Retreat and bring a smile to the exhausted Malibu brigade firefighters’ faces.”

Soon, the procession arrived at Aviator Nation Dreamland, where Manager Elijah Alexander greeted the drivers warmly and helped each vehicle get parked safely.

“We have hosted this event in past years,” he said. “It’s a wonderful tradition — it helps Malibu make merry during the holidays.”

Bill Sampson stood abreast his 1948 Ford Woodie, flashed one of his characteristic cheerful grins and declared. “Bring back bitchin’ — this is bitchin,’” referring to the 1960s slang term in Southern California that meant “cool,” or “awesome.”

Grinning ear to ear as he does every year when he realizes the parade was a success, Zambetti stated. “Malibu is a way of life and we won’t be defeated by the fire.”

Pondering for a minute, he elaborated, saying, “In Malibu, people enjoy getting together to celebrate in good times. However, they are resolved to also pull one another up and provide encouragement in the hard times. We are all so thankful to the firefighter who battled the fire and our hearts go out to all our neighbors who lost their homes. However, the fire notwithstanding, because of Malibu’s sense of strong community and resolve, we decided to have the parade and celebrate the holidays.”

Zambetti’s son, Johnny Zambetti chimed in discussing Malibu’s resiliency in the face of disasters. “Having this parade helped to restore some normalcy in our community — sticking to traditions is important.”

