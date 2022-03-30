HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Challenges new California law

Judy Abel
By Judy Abel
0
14
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District administration office in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Samantha Bravo.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is challenging the constitutionality of a new California law. SB 442 is new to the books, enacted on January 1. The new law authorizes the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization to approve a proposal to establish trustee areas and elect governing board members using district-based elections without submitting the resolution to the electors of the cities of Santa Monica and Malibu and the district for approval. 

Santa Monica leaders say they want to keep the long-standing 100-plus year tradition of how they elect their school board members. Now the city of Santa Monica and the SMMUSD has jointly filed a lawsuit against the county committee to keep voting as is with an at-large election for school board members. 

School Board President Maria Leon-Vasquez said in a statement “This case is not about whether SMMUSD Board members should continue to be elected at large or by trustee-area districts. It is about who should be entitled to make that decision.” The school board president added, “The City of Santa Monica and District strongly believe the decision whether to move to trustee-area elections should be made by the residents and voters of SMMUSD, not by a committee composed of unelected representatives with little or no ties to either Santa Monica or Malibu.” Malibu’s only representation on the board, Craig Foster, was not present at the closed session meeting to approve the lawsuit. 

This is a developing story; more details to follow. 

Previous articleSecond body found in Malibu in one week, Sheriff’s investigating near a local nursery and market
Next articleYoung mountain lion hit and killed on 3100 block of PCH on March 23
Judy Abel
Judy Abel

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: