The Rotary Club of Malibu holds first ever pancake Breakfast fundraiser

The smell of pancakes filled the air on Sunday morning while vendors decorated their tables for the first annual Pancake Breakfast organized by The Malibu Rotary Club and co-hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and Malibu Middle/High School.

Sagri Lopez and Elvira Lopez helped cook pancakes for the fundraiser. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, over a dozen local vendors set up early at the middle/high school for the Annual Holiday Boutique organized by the Malibu PTA. Twenty percent of the proceeds benefited the Malibu Shark Fund.

The Rotary Club of Malibu held the first annual pancake fundraiser co-hosted by the Boy & Girls Club Malibu and Malibu Middle and High School on Sun, Nov. 13. The event also featured the Malibu PTA Annual Holiday Boutique. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT. Kerri Wilder sells jewelry at The Malibu PTA fundraiser. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT. Jackie and Camille Brady of Cami and Jax Swimwear. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT. Left to right: Emerson Brady, Lola Haskel and Violet Keenan at the Jens Pirate Booty booth. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT.

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Executive Director Kasey Earnest said this is the first annual Rotary Pancake breakfast honoring first responders.

The Rotary Club of Malibu held the first annual pancake fundraiser, co-hosted by the Boy & Girls Club Malibu and Malibu Middle and High School on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event also featured the Malibu PTA Annual Holiday Boutique. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“It’s amazing to collaborate with Malibu Middle and High School Holiday Boutique, they’re raising money for our PTAs and our schools but it’s also awesome to be able to honor our first responders, especially during this commemorate Woolsey Fire time of year,” Earnest said. “It’s the four-year anniversary, but it’s important to take a step back to say thank you to everyone who helps us in Malibu.”

Tickets for pancakes were sold for $10 per person and prizes were raffled, such as a candle from a local vendor, a Zuma Orchids certificate, and a dinner for two for Kristy’s restaurant on Trancas Canyon. All proceeds raised from the raffle go towards the Malibu High School seniors.

The Cavallo Foundation also partnered with the event to offer support for those dealing with pandemic mental health issues.

After breakfast, The Rotary Club honored first responders from the Malibu Volunteers on Patrol Team, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station and LA County Fire Department with certificates.

The Rotary Club President Signen Constanza, Vice-President Julian Alexander and Public Relations Director Liberty Galindo presented a community of appreciation certificate to Volunteer on Patrol Steven Gonzalez. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The Rotary Club President Signen Constanza, Vice-President Julian Alexander and Public Relations Director Liberty Galindo presented a community of appreciation certificate to Volunteer on Patrol Mark Russo. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The Rotary Club President Signen Constanza, Vice-President Julian Alexander and Public Relations Director Liberty Galindo presented a community of appreciation certificate to Volunteer on Patrol Bill Melcher. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Malibu Rotary Club Director of Public Relations Liberty Galindo, Vice President Julian Alexander, and President Siugen Constanza welcomed everyone for attending and thanked the first responders for their service.

“We’re really grateful for all our first responders for coming out, and the whole team did an amazing job putting this together,” Alexander said. “As a community we’ve dealt with a few things — the Woolsey Fire and the pandemic — and our main mission is to be of service to the community and raise funds so we can give back and support each other.”

Constanza also thanked all the vendors for coming together to support the students and first responders. Constanza said although the event was planned in just three weeks, she was grateful to see everyone.

The Rotary Club President Signen Constanza, Vice-President Julian Alexander and Public Relations Director Liberty Galindo presented a community of appreciation certificate to Captain Jennifer Seetoo (not photographed). Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The Rotary Club President Signen Constanza, Vice-President Julian Alexander and Public Relations Director Liberty Galindo presented a community of appreciation certificate to Volunteer on Patrol Anthony Souza. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“The expectations was above what we thought it would be, especially that the first responders came too, they were worried there would be an emergency, that they might not be able to come, thank god there was no emergency, but they showed up, showing support to the community and being recognized for their hard work,” Constanza said. “What we want to create is a sense of community and what The Malibu Rotary does. It’s a great organization, and I think it’s something we want to bring awareness to the community and the community to work together for the kids, senior citizens, for everyone.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Malibu Rotary Club met at Pepperdine University. During the pandemic, the club had biweekly virtual Zoom meetings. The club now alternates Zoom meetings with in-person meetings at various venues. For more info on the organization or upcoming events visit, portal.clubrunner.ca.

The Rotary Club of Malibu held the first annual pancake fundraiser co-hosted by the Boy & Girls Club Malibu and Malibu Middle and High School on Sun, Nov. 13. The event also featured the Malibu PTA Annual Holiday Boutique. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The Rotary Club of Malibu held the first annual pancake fundraiser co-hosted by the Boy & Girls Club Malibu and Malibu Middle and High School on Sun, Nov. 13. The event also featured the Malibu PTA Annual Holiday Boutique. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

