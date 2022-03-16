The Malibu Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution

The Malibu Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) met on March 5, 2022. Justice Beth Grimes (a member) spoke about her experiences serving as a justice on the California Court of Appeal.

Front row from left to right: Ann DeMartini, Linda Martinek, Michelle Fields, Jeannette Hacker, Nancy Wiard, Justice Beth Grimes, Holly Shaffer, Patricia Scroggins, and District IX Director Susan Rosenthal.

Back row from left to right: Leah Clark, Patricia O’Neill, Cole Miller, Vicki Cooper, Barbara Casey, Meredith Red, Malibu Chapter Regent Anne Kaufman, Dana Harger (guest) and Mary Hand.

The chapter collected backpacks and other items for Rainbow Services, a non-profit service provider for survivors of domestic violence. They welcome women who believe they are descended from someone who contributed to the success of the American Revolution to contact them by Facebook.

