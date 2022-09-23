HomeNewsCrime Report
NewsCrime Report

The following incidents were reported between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
10

The following incidents were reported between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9

9/6

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Decker Canyon Road was broken into and a wallet and cellphone were stolen. The victim said the phone was worth $570. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/7

Grand Theft

Advertisement

A MacBook Pro worth $1,500 was stolen from a property on Hunstinger Road and Pacific Coast Highway. The victim received a notification of the package being delivered, however, they were unable to locate it. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/8

Grand theft 

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim received a notification of a purchase of $36,000 made at a Cartier jewelry store and $1,500 at an Apple Store in Beverly Hills. 

9/8

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim was notified that $3,000 was made to their credit card in the area of Beverly Hills. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Previous articleCalTrans requesting public input on bicycle and pedestrian safety on PCH
Next articleS. Heather Edwards Art Exhibitions Opening Reception Sat, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: