The following incidents were reported between Sept. 22 to Sept. 25

9/27

Burglary

A property on Ramirez Road was broken into and the bedroom sliding door was shattered. The victim said the house is unoccupied and they’re not sure what items were taken. The victim had ring security camera was unsure if it captured the incident. The damage was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

10/2

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near Las Flores Canyon was broken into and ransacked. The victim went swimming and said she thought she locked her vehicle but was unsure if they did. The victim’s key fob worth $250 was taken. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/28

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Escondido Park hiking trail was broken into and ransacked. The victim said their driver-side window was shattered and the their gym bag filled with $600 in gym equipment was taken. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/2

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near La Costa Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they saw the suspect on their security camera opening their vehicle and looked like what appeared to be a check. The suspect was then seen running across the street and away from view.

10/3

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they hid their key in the front passenger wheel tire, went surfing, and upon return, their vehicle had been ransacked. The victim’s iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim received a notification of multiple transactions made to their credit cards for a total of $3,996. There were no security cameras available for evidence.￼

