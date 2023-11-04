The following incidents were reported between Oct. 4 to Oct. 9

10/4

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Cross Creek Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s cellphone and credit cards were taken from the center console. The victim said the suspects used his credit cards in several stores for an estimated $30,000. The victim said they were unsure how they entered their vehicle; there were no signs of forced entry. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/6

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Colony was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they hid their key fob on the rear tow hitch of the vehicle, and upon return, the key was missing, and their vehicle was ransacked. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The victim said their wallet was stolen and was notified of a $2,427 purchase made at a Best Buy in West Hollywood.

10/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked on Latigo Canyon Shore was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s wallet, cellphone, and multiple electronics were stolen. The electronics stolen were a laptop worth $2,500, a cellphone worth $1,000, and Airpods worth $250. The victim said they were unsure how they entered their vehicle; there were no signs of forced entry. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/9

Burglary

An office on Zuma Canyon was broken into and ransacked. A designer wallet was taken from the victim’s purse. The wallet was estimated to cost $600 to replace. The victim received a notification of a $506 charge made to their card. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/9

Vandalism

The gate entry to Trancas Canyon Park was damaged, and parts of the grass was vandalized. The victim said the park was closed for remodeling and said they noticed tire marks on the newly remodeled grass area. The damaged chain was estimated to cost $2,200 to replace. There was no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...