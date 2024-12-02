The following incidents were reported between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1

10/27

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Carbon Canyon was broken into, and the rear window and the side mirror was shattered. The damage was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/29

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim placed their key inside the lockbox and hid it underneath the rear passenger side fender, went surfing, and upon return, the victim’s vehicle was broken into, and their wallet, iPhone, and surfboard worth $1,300 was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The victim’s iPhone was later found at the Apple store in Santa Monica.

11/1

Petty Theft

A package was stolen from a property on Cavalleri Road. The victim said they saw an unknown suspicious person pass by their property, but they weren’t sure if they took the package because they were not carrying anything. The victim said the item was worth $100.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...