The following incidents were reported between Oct. 15 to Oct. 21

10/15

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim locked their vehicle, went surfing, and upon return, the window was shattered, and their iPad worth $1,500 was missing. The victim’s window was estimated to cost $1,200 to repair.

10/15

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they hid their key in the front tire, went surfing, and upon return, the key was stolen, and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim called their wife to bring a spare key to unlock their vehicle. The victim was later notified of an unauthorized charge of $11,200 made to his credit card.

10/16

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key underneath the wheel, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and his credit cards were stolen. The victim was able to open his vehicle with a spare key and noticed it had been ransacked. The victim received a notification of an unauthorized charge of $3,897 made to his credit cards at an Apple store in Thousand Oaks.

10/17

Burglary

A laptop worth $1,400 was stolen from a vehicle parked near Zuma Beach. The victim parked their vehicle, went for a walk on the beach and saw the rest passenger side window was halfway down. There was no damage made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

10/20

Burglary

A vehicle parked near El Matador State Beach was broken into, and multiple credit cards and an estimated $3,600 worth of camera equipment was stolen. There were no witnesses or security cameras available for evidence.

10/21

Burglary

A vehicle parked near the Adamson House Museum was broken into and two iPhones, two wallets, and $40 in cash were stolen. The victim left the key underneath the wheel, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and their vehicle was ransacked. The iPhones were worth $750 each. The key fob was estimated to cost $1,000 to replace.

