The following incidents were reported between Nov. 18 to Nov. 23

11/18

Burglary

A vehicle parked near El Pescador State Beach was broken into and a laptop was stolen. The rear passenger window was shattered and was estimated to cost $150 to repair. The victim’s laptop worth $2,500 was stolen.

11/18

Burglary

Advertisement

A vehicle parked near El Matador State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The rear passenger window was shattered and was estimated to cost $150 to repair. The victim’s laptop worth $2,500 was stolen.

11/18

Vandalism

A mailbox on Philip Avenue was vandalized. The victim estimated the cost to remove the graffiti to be $100.

11/20

Vandalism

Blue Spruce Capital business was vandalized. The damage was estimated to cost $5,000 to repair. The victim said the security camera showed two suspects throwing rocks at the gate, causing it to chip. The suspects were driving a dark green jeep convertible.

11/22

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Canyon Road was broken into, and an iPhone, wallet, and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim left the key underneath the vehicle, and upon return the key was missing and his vehicle was ransacked. There were no security cameras available for evidence. There was no damage made to the vehicle.

11/23

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key under the driver’s side front wheel, went surfing, and returned to see the key had been stolen. The victim said their iPhone, wallet and an estimated $300 in cash were stolen from the center console. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...