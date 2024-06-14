The following incidents were reported between May 5 to May 12

5/5

Petty Theft

A designer wallet worth $800 and an estimated $30 in cash was stolen from a public restroom after the victim left their personal items inside the restroom. There were security cameras available, but the owner was not present to provide assistance.

5/8

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into, and a wallet and iPhone were stolen. The victim hid the key fob but it was missing when they returned to their vehicle. The victim received a notification of an estimated $83,197 was charged to their credit cards.

5/11

Shoplifting

An estimated $400 worth of cosmetic items were stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspect was seen on camera placing items in their purse and walking out of the store without paying. The suspect was seen entering a white sedan and drive out of view.

5/12

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into, and a wallet, iPhone and multiple credits were stolen. The victim said they hid the fob, went surfing, and upon return, their vehicle was broken into. The victims iPhone was worth $1,100, and their wallet was worth $500. There was no damage or pry marks made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

