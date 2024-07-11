The following incidents were reported between May 30 to June 1

5/30

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Zuma Beach and the rear side window was shattered and the door handle was missing. The victim vehicle was ransacked and their wallet was missing. The victim received a notification of a purchase made to their card of $2,500. The missing door handle and the shattered window was estimated to cost $800 to repair both.

6/1

Burglary

A vehicle parked near the Malibu Pier was broken into and ransacked. The victim said when they returned to their vehicle they were unable to start it and their belongings were missing. Their iPhone, worth $1,300, and their purse, worth $120, were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/1

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key in the front bumper and upon return, the key was missing and their iPhone, wallet and a gold wedding band was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

