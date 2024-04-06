The following incidents were reported between March 2 to March 11

3/2

Attempted vandalism

A property near Tuna Canyon was broken into and vandalized. The victim said the suspect used a pry tool to enter the property. The damage was estimated to cost $350. There were no witnesses available for evidence. The property next door had security cameras and the Sheriff’s Department said they would contact the homeowners regarding any recorded of the crime.

3/4

Petty theft

A vehicle parked near Kanan Dume Road was broken into, and a wallet, gift cards, and car registration were stolen. The victim said they noticed their vehicle was left open and rummaged through. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/7

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key underneath a rock nearby his vehicle and upon return, the doors were left locked but the glove department was left open. There were no witnesses or security cameras available for evidence. There was no sign of forced entry or damage made to the vehicle.

3/10

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on Cross Creek was vandalized on the front driver door, passenger door, and trunk door. The victim parked their vehicle, went to work for six hours, and returned to see the scratches and dents. The damage was estimated to cost $3,000 to repair.

3/11

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Paradise Cove was broken into and ransacked. The victim ensured the vehicle was locked before going surfing; however, when they returned, they saw the vehicle was left unlocked, and their iPhone worth $1,200, was stolen. The damage was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

3/12

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked on Winding Way was broken into and an estimated $2,850 worth of belongings were stolen. The victim made sure their vehicle was locked before going hiking but upon return, she noticed the front passenger window was shattered and their belongings were taken. The window was estimated to cost $800 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...