The following incidents were reported between June 9 to June 11

6/9

Petty theft

Two Amazon packages were stolen from a property in Malibu. The victim said they had surveillance footage of the suspects taking the packages from their residence. The suspects were described as male, approx. 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-3, wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a light-colored jacket, dark shorts, black socks, light-colored shoes, a backpack, and riding a Velowave bicycle. The suspect grabbed the packages and rode eastbound on PCH and out of view. The victim believed the suspect was a transient and provided a detailed description of the suspect to the sheriffs. The packages contained baby clothes and were estimated to cost $85.

6/10

Attempted burglary

A window at the Mobil gas station near Las Flores was broken into, and the window was shattered. Three suspects were seen on camera breaking the window with bolt cutters and attempted to break into the gas station but were unsuccessful. The suspects drove off in a gray Nissan with no license plate, eastbound on PCH and out of view. The damage was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

6/10

Grand theft

An estimated $20,000 worth of copper was stolen from a property on Rambla Pacifica. The victim said they noticed the water pressure was leaking, and upon further investigation, she noticed that the copper pipe nozzle was missing. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District said an estimated 60,000 gallons of water leaked from June 10 through June 13. There was no security footage available for evidence.

6/11

Grand theft

An estimated $2,000 worth of womens cosmetics, particually lip glosses, were stolen from the CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The victim said she recognized the suspects as they had stolen similar items before. The suspects enter the store with a satchel to conceal the products and leave without paying. The surveillance footage was submitted for evidence.

