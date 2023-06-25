HomeNewsCrime Report
The following incidents were reported between June 8 to June 17

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
6/8
Burglary
A vehicle parked near Leo Carillo Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s iPhone and wallet was stolen. The victim said an estimated $7,672 was charged to their credit cards. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/11
Converter Theft
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked on Kanan Dume Road. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/11
Vehicle Burglary
A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and a wallet, an iPhone worth $1,200 and $60 in cash was stolen. The victim left the key underneath the front tire, went surfing, and their vehicle was ransacked.

6/14
Grand Theft
A vehicle parked near Wakecrest Drive was broken into, and an estimated $1,451 worth of tools were stolen. The victim said the vehicle was parked alongside his residence so he left the vehicle unlocked.

6/17
Grand Theft
An estimated $7,675 of shoring jacks (construction tools) were stolen from a residence near Winding Way. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

