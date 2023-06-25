The following incidents were reported between June 8 to June 17

6/8

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carillo Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s iPhone and wallet was stolen. The victim said an estimated $7,672 was charged to their credit cards. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/11

Converter Theft

A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked on Kanan Dume Road. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/11

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and a wallet, an iPhone worth $1,200 and $60 in cash was stolen. The victim left the key underneath the front tire, went surfing, and their vehicle was ransacked.

6/14

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Wakecrest Drive was broken into, and an estimated $1,451 worth of tools were stolen. The victim said the vehicle was parked alongside his residence so he left the vehicle unlocked.

6/17

Grand Theft

An estimated $7,675 of shoring jacks (construction tools) were stolen from a residence near Winding Way. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

