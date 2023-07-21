The following incidents were reported between June 25 to June 28

6/25

Burglary

A vehicle parked at the Topanga Ranch Motel was broken into and the window was smashed. The victim said their backpack, which contained a Macbook Pro, a Nintendo Switch, shoes, and his passport, were stolen. The Macbook Pro was worth $1,000, the Nintendo switch was worth $500. The window was estimated to cost $600 to repair.

6/25

Burglary

A Canon camera worth $6,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked near the Topanga Ranch Motel. The victim said the smashed window was estimated to cost $200 to repair.

6/27

Burglary

A property on Civic Center Way was tampered with, and an estimated $5,190 worth of construction tools were stolen. The property’s security cameras captured the suspect entering the complex’s parking structure and seen carrying the items that were missing. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

6/28

Petty Theft

A wallet and a white iPhone were stolen from a pedestrian walking along PCH near Topanga Canyon. The victim left their phone on the side of the road, went for a walk, and upon return, his wallet and phone were missing from the location. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The phone was worth $200.

