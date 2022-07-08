The following incidents were reported between June 19 to June 26

6/19

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Mastro’s Ocean Club Restaurant was broken into and the window was shattered. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/22

Burglary

A duffle bag with $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a home on Malibu Country Drive. The victim said they received an alert of motion activity near the rear of the residence and the living room and the video showed three suspects entering the home, walking through the house and exiting through the backyard. The victim said the suspects left a pair of gloves and glasses which did not belong to the family. The items were turned in for evidence.

6/25

Vehicle Theft

A vehicle parked near Encinal Canyon Trailhead was broken into and $300 in cash was stolen. The victim went hiking and returned to see the keyhole to the vehicle had been damaged. The victims received a notification of a $1,200 purchase at a Target in Westlake Village. The damaged keyhole was estimated to cost $500 to repair.

6/26

Grand Theft

An iPhone and wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway near Mulholland Highway. The victim parked their vehicle on the south shoulder of PCH, locked their vehicle, and hid the key under the bumper to go surfing. Upon return, the victim realized the key was missing and their vehicle was left locked except the front passenger door. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

