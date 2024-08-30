The following incidents were reported between July 23 to July 29

7/23

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked on Malibu Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim realized her purse was stolen after receiving multiple notifications of purchases made to her credit card of over $1,900. The victim said her designer purse was worth $200. The victim’s wallet and two pairs of sunglasses were also stolen. It was unknown if there were any security cameras available for evidence.

7/26

Burglary

A property was burglarized and the sliding door was torn. The victim said they were awakened by their alarm system and saw two suspects leaving their garage and driving off in a white pickup. The victim said they believe they took miscellaneous recyclables from the west side of the house. The suspects were described as a male and female. The damaged screen door was estimated to cost $200 to repair. There were no working security cameras available for evidence.

7/29

Petty Theft

Two pairs of designer sunglasses from The Alcove retail store on Cross Creek were stolen. The suspect was described as a male Black adult, wearing a black hat, black and red shirt, and black pants. The suspect was seen grabbing a pair of sunglasses and placing them in his right pocket. The video footage does not show another pair of glasses being taken. The victim said the sunglasses were worth $450 each. The surveillance footage was uploaded for evidence.

