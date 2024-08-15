The following incidents were reported between July 18 to July 24

7/18

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Malibu Colony was broken into and ransacked. The victim placed the key fob inside a lockbox and made sure it was secured before leaving the vehicle unattended. Two hours later the victim returned to see the vehicle had been broken into. The victim’s iPhone and wallet were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The victim said they received a notification about a charge to their credit card at a designer store for $20,000. ￼￼There was no damage made to the vehicle. ￼The key fob was estimated to cost $1,000 to replace.

7/19

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Moonshadows restaurant was broken into and the window was shattered￼. The victim was unsure if anything was missing from the vehicle while the report was being taken. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The window was estimated to cost $400 to repair. ￼

7/21

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle park near Paradise Cove was broken into and ransacked. The victim parked her vehicle on PCH, went hiking, and upon return, they saw their rear passenger window was shattered￼￼￼. An estimated $300 worth of items were stolen. The window was estimated to cost $500 to replace. The key fob was worth $400. The iPhone was worth $600. The glasses were worth $200. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/24

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key fob underneath the vehicle, went surfing, and upon return, their iPhone, wallet and designer glasses were stolen. There are no security cameras available for evidence.

￼

